Umahi’s defection indecent, unwise, says Ebonyi PDP NASS caucus

By Haruna Salami

Ebonyi state Caucus of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP of the National Assembly has decried the defection of the Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi from the PDP to the APC.

The caucus which was led by Senator Sam Egwu at a press briefing in the National Assembly Tuesday said “not a single member of the Ebonyi State PDP caucus of the National Assembly is defecting to the APC. The three Distinguished Senators and five House of Representatives members remain proud card-carrying members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the platform under which we contested and won elections in 2019.

“The major reason given by Chief Umahi for defecting from the PDP to the APC is now in the public domain which is that the PDP has not been fair to the People of the South East on the issue of zoning the Presidency and vice Presidency.

“While we support that it is the turn of the South East to fly the Presidential flag of any of the major political parties come 2023, yet we consider it impolitic, indecent and unwise to give ultimatums and conditionalities in a bid to secure zoning.

Egwu said if there is any Ebonyi person who should remain eternally grateful to the PDP, that individual ought to be Governor David Umahi; “a man who was appointed the Ebonyi State Chairman of the PDP, made deputy governor of a PDP administration, and was elected for two terms under the banner of the PDP. As Governor, his two younger brothers were elected to principal offices of the PDP; one (Mr Austine Umahi) as the National Vice Chairman (South East) and another (Mr. Maxwell Umahi) as the Deputy State Chairman of the PDP.

“As democrats, we concede Chief Umahi’s right to join any political association of his choice. However, as Federal Lawmakers we are not unaware of the Supreme Court decision that candidates are products of political parties. What it means is that political office holders are not at liberty to migrate from one political platform to another, particularly when there is no division in their party”.

Senator Egwu used this opportunity to thank the leadership of the PDP for its prompt action in dissolving the ward, local government, state and Zonal structures of the party in Ebonyi State, and the announcement of a state caretaker team.

He also thanked the “teeming members and supporters” in their constituencies who have remained undaunted and committed to their membership of the PDP and the South East caucus, and indeed the entire PDP family of the National Assembly.

The text of the press conference was signed by Senators Sam Ominyi Egwu, Obinna Ogba and Mike Ama Nnachi along with Rt. Honourables Sylvester Ogbaga, Igariwey Iduma Enwo, Chukwuma Nwazunku, Edwin Anayo and Livinus Makwe.