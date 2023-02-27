Umahi dedicates victory to God, promises to be senator for all

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has pledged to be a senator of all the people of Ebonyi.

Umahi in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko on Monday, hailed INEC for ensuring a credible election.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor won the Ebonyi south senatorial district election in the result declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunfay.

“I dedicate this victory to God and pledge to be a senator of all Ebonyi people,” he said.

NAN reports that in the result declared by INEC, Umahi won by polling 28,378 votes.

The INEC Returning Officer for the zone, Prof. Augustine Egwu, announced that Umahi beat nine other contestants to emerge victorious.

Egwu, of the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ikwo, Ebonyi noted that the governor had satisfied all the requirements by law to be declared the senator-elect of the district.

Mr Linus Okorie of the Labour party came second with 25, 496 votes while the incumbent Sen. Michael Ama-Nnachi placed third. (NAN)