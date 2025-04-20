Umahi declares Ebonyi APC stronghold

The Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, declared on Saturday that there is no opposition party in Ebonyi aside from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

By Uchenna Ugwu

Umahi stated this made during a grand civic reception held in his honour by the Okposi-Okwu in Ohaozara Local Government Area.

The event celebrated the minister for his quality leadership and contributions to national development.

He called on the South-East and the rest of Nigeria to show more support and solidarity for President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“There is no opposition party in Ebonyi. Only APC exists. If you are bold, come and contest against us.

“We must support President Tinubu. I am happy to be honoured today. I accept it and will bring more infrastructure to Okposi-Okwu,” he said.

He dedicated the award to President Tinubu, who he said had changed the South-East’s political narrative.

“The greatest honour is continuous support for the president and commitment to complete projects in the region,” Umahi said.

He also encouraged all governors to unite in support of national development and progress.

The Chairman of the occasion, former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, praised Umahi as an illustrious and visionary son.

“Umahi remains a transformer in governance. I congratulate him and pray for greater achievements,” Anyim said.

In his address, Gov. Francis Nwifuru said the South-East owes a debt of gratitude to President Tinubu and must support him.

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun, Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, also commended the community for recognising Umahi.

“I join the people of Okposi-Okwu in congratulating Umahi for his remarkable impact and exceptional leadership across Nigeria,” said Abiodun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was attended by members of the National Assembly and other dignitaries. (NAN)