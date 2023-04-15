Umahi creates ministry of aviation and technology

By Christian Ogbonna

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has approved the creation of Ministry of Aviation and Technology in the state.

This is contained in a statement on Saturday in Abakaliki by Dr Kenneth Igwe, Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner.

“In the further effort of Ebonyi State Government to provide good governance and effective service delivery to the people of the state, the Governor has approved the creation of the Ministry of Aviation and Technology.

“Consequently, Mrs. Obianuju Alo has been appointed as the SA to the Governor on Aviation and Technology with immediate effect.

“The new Ministry will provide the administrative and quality framework to streamline and strengthen the smooth take off of Ebonyi State Aviation System.

“The general public should please take note,” the statement stated. (NAN)