Umahi congratulates Obaseki; lauds electoral process

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has congratulated Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on his re-election following the release of the result by INEC of the just concluded governorship election.

Mr Francis Nwaze, the Special Assistant to Ebonyi Governor on Media and Publicity, released the congratulatory message to newsmen on Sunday in a statement from Abakaliki.

According to Umahi, though it was a keenly contested election, Obaseki’s re-election has again rekindled hope in the nation’s democracy.

He added that the re-election had also rekindled hope in the electoral process which allowed unhindered, the wishes and aspirations of the people to prevail.

The governor said that Obaseki’s electoral value and his capacity to deliver democratic dividends were fully acknowledged and accepted by Edo people.

Umahi urged the re-elected governor to remember not the former things, but propound approaches for greater Edo which unarguably underlie his re-election.

“I congratulate you on your well-deserved victory. Your re-election has confirmed your electoral appeal in Edo state.

“Remember not the former things, get to work and take Edo State to another greater heights.

“I am happy because your re-election has rekindled faith in the electoral process and our democracy,” he stated. (NAN)

