Umahi congratulates ex-Ebonyi Gov., Martin Elechi at 83

The Minister of Works, Sen. David Umahi, on Monday congratulated Chief Martin Elechi on his 83rd birthday.

Elechi, the former Governor of Ebonyi and Umahi’s predecessor as governor, would clock 83 on April 2.

Umahi in a congratulatory message he signed in Abakaliki, described Elechi as a “legendary leader”.

“I am most delighted to identify with your excellency, my boss and mentor, and to offer my profound felicitations to you on this auspicious and special celebration to mark your 83rd birthday.

“Indeed, it is thoughtful and worthwhile to have a special moment to celebrate and to honour great icons like you, who has attained a graceful age of an octogenarian.

“We celebrate your great life actualizations, especially your feats as the second civilian governor of Ebonyi and as one of the founding fathers of note that spearheaded the creation of Ebonyi.

“As a governor, you left landmark achievements in the sands of time, and you tutored many, of which I was your student, and I am proud I was,” he stated.

The minister further described Elechi as his “destiny helper”.

” You made me a party chairman under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a deputy governor upon which I became a governor.

“I am grateful. My prayer is that God will continue to honour you with sound health, greater wisdom, and grace as you continue to inspire us with your resilience and determination.

“Once again, congratulations, and please accept always, the assurances of the esteemed regards and best wishes of my family, the management, and staff of the Federal ministry of works,” Umahi added. (NAN)

By Christian Ogbonna