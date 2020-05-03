Umahi confirms 2 new COVID-19 cases in Ebonyi

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi has confirmed the fourth and fifth positive cases of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

Umahi disclosed this while giving update on the COVID-19 situation on Sunday in Abakaliki.

He said: “Fourth case is a twenty-two year old man, he lives in Ojo in Lagos state.

“Just as it is with the third case, he left Lagos on April 26, and entered Ebonyi through Nkalagu border and from there, he entered a bus to Ezzamgbo junction.

“Thereafter, he entered another car from Ezzamgbo junction in Ohaukwu local government area to Effium from where he entered a bike to Edeh in Ishieke, Ebonyi LGA, where he was intercepted by security men and brought to the stadium on April 27.

“And by the directive of government, a sample was taken from him and he tested positive.

“The fifth case is a 24-year-old lady, a hairdresser from Ogwu in Umuobuna ward of Ohaozara LGA of the state. She resides at Number 30, Queens Close, Okpara Avenue, Enugu.

“She returned to Ebonyi with her family members on April 27 to Ogbu in Uburu.

“She was picked from Uburu to the stadium. While at the stadium, she had a contact with the third case, and this evening, her result came out and it tested positive.”

Umahi further explained that the two positive cases had been taken from the stadium to the isolation/treatment Centre at the Unity Square, Abakaliki, where they are currently receiving medical attention.

The governor also noted that the girl’s family members who came back with her from Enugu were equally tested, but they came out negative.

He, however stated that they would still be retained at the quarantine centre in the stadium for the next 14 days for further confirmation.

Umahi also directed the medical team to proceed to Uburu for contact tracing in relation to the positive cases. (NAN)