Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigerian Army and the entire Nigerian nation on the unfortunate death of the Chief Of Army Staff, Lt. -Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru.

The governor made the remark in his condolence message by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze in Abakaliki on Saturday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Attahiru died alongside other military officers after an air crash on Friday in Kaduna.

Umahi, also Chairman, South East Governors’ Forum described the incident as national calamity.

“We are saddened by the unhealthy news of the air crash leading to the death of Chief of Army Staff and other crew members onboard on Friday.

“The development is not only shocking but also a national disaster of monumental and colossal loss.

“We urge the Federal Government to immediately commence investigation into the matter, we pray God to grant the departed rest in His bosom; we also pray God to grant the families of the fallen crew members the fortitude to bear the loss.

“I call on Nigerians to pray for the repose of the souls of the gallant members of the Armed Forces, who have died while on duty,” Umahi said. (NAN)

