Umahi commiserates with Ondo people over attack on worshippers

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi has commiserated with the government and people of Ondo State over the attack on a catholic church by suspected gunmen on Sunday.



Umahi in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr Francis Nwaze, condemned the attack which left many worshippers at the St. Francis Catholic Church Owo, either dead or seriously wounded.



The governor who described the incident as “sacrilegious”, wondered why people took delight in unnecessary bloodshed.



“I express my condolences to the affected families, the Catholic community, government and people of Ondo for the unfortunate loss of lives.



“I call on security agencies to rise to the occasion to apprehend the killers and forestall such occurrence in any part of the country.



“I pray God to grant the deceased rest in his bosom and that the killers meet their waterloo,” he said. (NAN)

