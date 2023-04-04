Umahi commiserates with Kalu on death of his wife

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Nweze Umahi has commiserated with Senator Orji Uzor Kalu over the transition to eternal glory of his wife, Ifeoma.

Engineer Umahi who is also the Chairman, South East Governors Forum described as unfortunate the abrupt departure of Mrs Kalu at a time her motherly support was needed by her amiable spouse in his service to the Nation.

While calling on Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who is the former Governor of Abia State and people of Abia State to uphold the loss with fortuitous comportment, Engineer Umahi prayed God to grant the departed matriarch rest in his bosom.

“On-behalf of my family, Government and good people of Ebonyi State, I condole with you my ally and Colleague Senator-elect, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu on the unfortunate episode of the death of your beloved wife at a time like this.

“I want to assure you that our sincere thoughts are with you as we pray God Almighty to receive her soul and grant you the fortuitude to bear her loss.”

Late Mrs. Ifeoma Orji Uzor Kalu died at the age of 60 years recently in the United States of America.