Umahi appoints new CoS, Govt. House

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, on Monday, approved the appointment of Chief Samuel Okoronkwo as his new Chief of Staff (CoS), Government House.

The appointment was contained in a statement issued by Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoronkwo, who was the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs until his new appointment, replaced Mrs Queen Agwu, who was relieved of her position recently.

The statement, which said that the appointment was with immediate effect, extended the governor’s felicitations to the new appointee.

“Gov. Dave Umahi has approved the appointment of Chief Samuel Okoronkwo as Chief of Staff, Government House, Ebonyi.

The appointment is with immediate effect,” it stated. (NAN)

