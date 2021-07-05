Umahi appoints new CoS, Govt. House

Gov. Dave Umahi of Ebonyi, on Monday, approved the appointment of Chief Samuel Okoronkwo as his new Chief of Staff (CoS), Government House.

The appointment contained in a statement issued by Secretary to State Government (SSG), Dr Kenneth Ugbala, and available to newsmen in .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Okoronkwo, who the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs until his new appointment, replaced Mrs Queen Agwu, who relieved of position recently.

The statement, which said that the appointment with effect, extended the governor’s felicitations to the new appointee.

“Gov. Dave Umahi has approved the appointment of Chief Samuel Okoronkwo as Chief of Staff, Government House, Ebonyi.

The appointment is with effect,” it stated. (NAN) 

