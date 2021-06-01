Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi has appointed Prof. Chigozie Uneke as Acting Vice Chancellor of King David Medical Science University in Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

Umahi’s approval is contained in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government and Coordinating Commissioner, Mr Kenneth Ugbala on Tuesday in Abakaliki

The governor said that the appointment was with effect from Tuesday and would last for six months, subject to renewal.

He said that the position was to ensure smooth take off and effective management of the institution.

“The new acting vice chancellor is expected to deploy his wealth of experience to manage the new institution.

“He is also expected to achieve the vision for establishing the university by the state government,” Umahi said. (NAN)

