Umahi appoints acting Vice Chancellor for Medical Science Varsity

June 1, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project



 Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi has appointed Prof. Chigozie Uneke as Acting Vice Chancellor of King David Medical Science University in Uburu Ohaozara Local Area of the .

Umahi’s approval contained in a statement issued by the Secretary the and Coordinating Commissioner, Mr Kenneth Ugbala on Tuesday in Abakaliki

The governor said that the appointment was effect from Tuesday and would last for six months, subject renewal.

said that the position was ensure smooth take off and effective management of the institution.

“The acting vice chancellor expected to deploy his wealth of experience to manage the institution.

also expected to achieve the vision for establishing the university by the ,” Umahi said. (NAN)

