Umahi announces minor cabinet reshuffle

Governor David Umahi of Enugu State has approved a minor cabinet reshuffle, appointment and promotions with immediate effect.

Umahi announced the changes while receiving members of Executive Council who paid him Christmas Homage on Sundayinmage at his home town, Uburu, in Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state.

A statement by his Media Assistant, Mr Francis Nwaze, said that Mrs Ann Aligwe Special Assistant (SA) on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME), has been promoted to Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Human Capital Development and Monitoring.

He said also the Special Assistant (SA) on Street Light, Mr Joseph Uguru, was recalled and posted as SA Human Capital Development, while the Special Assistant on Ease of Doing Business, Chief Collins Agbo, is now under Ministry of Business Development.

He said other reshuflement included Mr Orlando Nweze who was appointed as SA Capital City and Special Assistant on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), and Mr Martin Ogwuegbu who was recalled and posted as SA on SME.

He added that Dr Stephen Odoh is now Commissioner for Business Development while the Special Assistant (SA) to the Governor on Finance was promoted to Senior Special Assistant. (NAN)