Umahi a great asset to APC – UK chapter

The United Kingdom Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), has described Gov. David Umahi as a great asset that will add value to the party because of his stride in infrastructure.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, Publicity Secretary of the chapter on Monday in Abuja.

Ogunseye said that the defection of Umahi from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to APC has confirmed the relevance of the party in the South East.

He said that the governor’s defection to APC was home coming, describing it as bold, strategic and purposeful.

“As things stand today, APC remains the strongest party in the country and will continue to win elections in free and fair contest,” he said.

He said that the chapter plans to formally welcome the governor to the party’s fold via a virtual meeting where he would speak to Nigerians in Diaspora on his infrastructure development stride in Ebonyi.