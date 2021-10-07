Ulysses worker arraigned for alleged attempted theft at NAN premises

A 35-year-old man, Jude Aniefok, on Thursday appeared before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged attempted theft at the Lagos Office of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police also charged Aniefok, who resides at Orile in Lagos State, with breach of the peace and assault on a NAN security guard.

The defendant, who works with Ulysses Nig. Ltd. located behind the Lagos Office of NAN, however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Mishozunnu Samuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 5.00p.m. on Oct. 5, at the Lagos Office of NAN within the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu.

According to Samuel, the defendant, a casual worker, jumped into NAN premises with the intent to steal valuables.

He said that the defendant was accosted by a NAN security guard, Mr Joshua Ofoke, whom he assaulted by hitting a sharp object on his head.

Samuel said that the defendant claimed that he jumped into NAN premises to pluck mangoes.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 406, 173 and 168 (d) of the revised Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs O.O. Akingbesote, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that both sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Akingbesote adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for trial.

NAN reports that there have been several cases of theft at NAN Lagos Office in recent times, including theft of the agency’s armoured cables worth millions of naira on Sept. 26. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...