Ulysses worker arraigned for alleged attempted theft at NAN premises

October 7, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



A 35-year-old man, Jude Aniefok, on Thursday appeared before an Ebute-Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos State, for alleged attempted theft at the Lagos Office of the  News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

The police also charged Aniefok, who resides at Orile in Lagos State, with breach of the peace and assault on a security guard.

The defendant, who works with Ulysses Nig. Ltd. located behind the Lagos Office of NAN, however, pleaded not to the three-count charge.

The prosecutor, Insp Mishozunnu Samuel, told the court that the defendant committed the offences at 5.00p.m. on Oct. 5, at the Lagos Office of within the National Theatre Complex, Iganmu.

According to Samuel, the defendant, a casual worker, jumped into premises with the intent to steal valuables.

He said that the defendant was accosted by a security guard, Mr Joshua Ofoke, whom he assaulted by hitting a sharp object on his head.

Samuel said that the defendant claimed that he jumped into premises to pluck mangoes.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 406, 173 and 168 (d) of the revised Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs .O. Akingbesote, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N50,000 with two sureties in like sum.

She directed that both sureties   reside within the court’s jurisdiction, be gainfully employed and have  evidence of tax payment to Lagos State Government.

Akingbesote adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for trial.

reports that there have been several cases of theft at Lagos Office in recent times, theft of the agency’s armoured cables worth millions of naira on Sept. 26. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , ,