UK’s Raab accuses China-backed actors of hacking Microsoft Serve

July 19, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



  Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab Monday said Chinese state-backed groups had carried out hacking attacks the Microsoft exchange server.

“The cyber-attack Microsoft Exchange Server by Chinese state-backed groups is a reckless but familiar pattern of behaviour,’’ Raab said, quoting the Foreign office in a statement.

The foreign office also said London joined likeminded partners to confirm Chinese state-backed groups were for gaining access to computer networks via Microsoft Exchange servers.

“The Chinese Government end this systematic cyber sabotage and can expect to be held if does ,’’ Raab added. (Sputnik/NAN)

