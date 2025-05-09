Ukrainian President, Zelensky congratulates new pope

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated the new pope on Thursday and said he hoped the new head of the Vatican would continue to support his war-torn country and condemn Russia.

By Emmanuel Yashim

“Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV @Pontifex

on his election to the See of Saint Peter and the beginning of his pontificate,” Zelensky wrote on X.

“Ukraine deeply values the Holy See’s consistent position in upholding international law, condemning the Russian Federation’s military aggression against Ukraine, and protecting the rights of innocent civilians,” the Ukrainian president added.

“At this decisive moment for our country, we hope for the continued moral and spiritual support of the Vatican in Ukraine’s efforts to restore justice and achieve a lasting peace.”

Zelensky concluded: “I wish His Holiness Leo XIV wisdom, inspiration, and strength-both spiritual and physical-in carrying out his noble mission.” (dpa/NAN)