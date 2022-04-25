Ukrainian President, top U.S. officials discuss assistance for Kiev

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin met in Kiev on Monday to discuss Washington’s assistance for Ukraine.

The presidential press service said the parties discussed defence assistance, strengthening of sanctions on Russia, financial support for Ukraine and security guarantees.

According to a statement on the Ukrainian presidential website, the U.S. has provided 3.4 billion dollars in defence support for the country, the largest contribution to strengthening Ukraine’s defence capabilities.

While speaking on the financial assistance, Zelensky expressed hope that the United States would help Ukraine in the post-conflict recovery and facilitate the access of Ukrainian goods to the U.S. market.

Zelensky also called for more sanctions against Russia, while handing over to the American side an action plan to strengthen sanctions on the country.

Blinken and Austin arrived in Kiev on Sunday, according to media reports. (Xinhua/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

