Ukraine’s unmanned combat aerial vehicle Bayraktar TB2 shows high efficiency  against Russia

By Colonel ANDRII VASYLIEV –

The on-going war started by Russia against Ukraine entered its 22nd day on Thursday, with Ukraine continuing to defend itself and destroy Russian invaders on its territory.



On behalf of the Ukrainian people and me personally, I would like to express our gratitude to government and people of Federal Republic of Nigeria for their huge support Ukraine in this war!

Nigeria supported the resolution “Aggression against Ukraine” adopted by the UN General Assembly.

The Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian army also appreciate the support of the world community. This support and solidarity by the international community needs to be sustained until Russia sees reason and ceases this senseless military adventure.



It must be stated that this is a cynical invasion. The Russian armed forces have been using very vile tactics, breaking all rules of the war and committing grave breaches of International humanitarian law.

The killing of thousands of unarmed and defenceless civilians by Russian missiles and artillery, as well as the destruction of thousands of homes, schools and hospitals are the basic arguments for the whole world to stop Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Everyone in the world has already noticed the courage of Ukrainians in defending their Motherland and democratic values. However, this war is not only against Ukraine. This war is against the entire World, democracy, fundamental human rights and peace in the world.

Bayraktar TB2 reconnaissance and strike drones supplied from Turkey have proven themselves very well in combat with Russian invaders.

Bayraktar TB2 has already been used during military operations in Iraq, Syria and Libya, as well as in the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh. Recently they were used during the civil war in Ethiopia.Ukraine began negotiations on the purchase of drones from Turkey back in 2018 and in 2019, the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted their own tests of the drone. At the same time, the military came to the conclusion that Bayraktars could significantly strengthen the defense capability of Ukraine.

The first drone was purchased in July 2021, and already in August, the UAVs took part in the parade on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Ukraine’s independence.

Ukraine first used the Turkish Bayraktar drone on 26.10.2021 in Donbas.



For the first time, the Ukrainian Armed Forces used the Bayraktar in the Donbas against a battery of Russian D-30 howitzers, which was shelling the positions of the Ukrainian 93rd mechanized brigade. The Russian air defense and electronic warfare equipment that were deployed in the area could not detect Bayraktar. As a result of the strike, an enemy artillery gun was destroyed.During the 22 days of Ukraine’s war against the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine several times shared videos about the successful using of Bayraktars against various Russian equipment, such as command posts, multiple launch rocket systems, surface-to-air missile systems, military vehicles including a tank, artillery, fuel trains and other targets.



Ukraine signed an agreement to buy Bayraktar TB2 from Turkey in early 2019. And already in the spring of 2021, UAVs made their first flights over the eastern territories of our country. For the first time in the hostilities, the Bayraktar drone was used during shelling by the invaders of the village of Granitnoye, Donetsk region.

Then the Russians did not even manage to detect the drone in order to destroy it.



The Ukrainian Military Headquarters highly appreciates the capabilities of the Turkish-made Bayraktar TB2 strike UAV used by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the war against the Russian Federation. Turkish-made strike drones are effectively used against Russian military equipment.



The popularity of the drone in Ukraine led to a song, Bayraktar being written about the drone while throwing insults at the Russian army and the invasion.



How many Bayraktar drones did Ukraine buy from Turkey?

The exact number of strike UAVs is confidential information.



About company

The Bayraktar TB2 drone is designed and manufactured by the Turkish company Baykar Defence. The company was founded in 1984 and according to media reports, the Bayraktar TB2 attack drone alone received orders from 16 countries, including Ukraine.



* ANDRII VASYLIEV is the Defence Attache to the Embassy of Ukraine in Abuja, Nigeria

