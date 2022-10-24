Ukraine successfully countering Russian drone attacks — British intelligence

Ukraine is having increasing success in defending itself against Russian attacks with Iranian drones, according to British intelligence.

The drones are slow, noisy and deployed at low altitudes, making them “easy to target using conventional air defences,’’ the Defence Ministry wrote on Twitter on Monday.

Officials in Ukraine have said that up to 85 per cent of the attacks had been intercepted, the ministry said.

Moscow was seen to be using more and more such kamikaze drones as its long-range precision weapons become increasingly scarce, London said.

The daily updates from intelligence sources, which have been published by Britain since the start of the Russian invasion in February, are disregarded by the Kremlin as propaganda.

On the ground, a wave of long-range missile and drone attacks over the past two weeks has taken a major toll on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.

Infrastructure like power stations leaves hundreds of thousands of people in the dark over the weekend. (dpa/NAN)

