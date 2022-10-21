Ukraine reports casualties in new airstrikes

At least 12 people have been injured in new airstrikes in Ukrainian cities, according to local authorities.

Russian missiles in Zaporizhzhya injured at least three people and damaged a residential building, a school and an energy infrastructure, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Friday.

Kharkiv authorities also reported further Russian attacks.

A total of nine people were injured, regional governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram, calling on residents to seek shelter.

Russia continues to target Ukrainian power plants.

Destruction is widespread and power outages are occurring across the country.

Ukrainian power company, Ukrenergo, said that it had to restrict power supply in four districts in the country.

The company was already forced to cut power on Thursday.

Russian occupation forces are increasing their presence in the Kherson area, according to Ukrainian sources, with 2,000 recruits having arrived, Kiev authorities said.

Authorities in Russian-occupied Kherson accused Ukraine of killing four civilians and injuring 10 in a recent shelling.

While Kiev confirmed the shelling of a bridge, a military spokeswoman said there were no civilians present due to the local curfew. (dpa/NAN)

