Ukraine plans 8 humanitarian corridors for escape

Ukrainian authorities on Monday said the country had planned eight humanitarian corridors for civilians to escape the war in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said the corridors would be used for buses to evacuate and deliver aid.

According to Vereshchuk, people are to be taken from the vicinity of the besieged port city of Mariupol to the south-eastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya.

He said evacuation closer to the capital was planned from the embattled localities north and east of the capital Kiev, according to the plan.

The plan also calls for evacuation from the greater area of Zyverodonetsk and Lysychansk in the Luhansk region to the town of Bachmut in the neighbouring Donetsk region. (dpa/NAN)

