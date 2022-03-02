Ukraine: FG moves to ensure safe return of Nigerian students

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq has confirmed that the Federal Government is working round the clock to ensure the safe return of Nigerian students and other citizens caught up in the war in Ukraine.

In a statement signed by Ministry’s Deputy Director of Information, the Minister stated that Mr. President has approved the immediate evacuation of Nigerian Citizens from the conflict areas and has directed the Ministry to work with all relevant agencies to ensure this is done quickly and expeditiously.

The Minister added that relevant agencies under the Ministry that included the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI) and the Nataional Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) have been directed to work closely with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to ensure smooth evacuation.

According to her, the National Emergency Management Agency is the leading the evacuation process while the Ministry is providing the coordination and necessary support.

She urged all parents to remain calm as the Federal Government is doing all it can to ensure that Nigerians are returned in safety and dignity as soon as possible.

The Minister confirmed that three flights are leaving Abuja for Romania, Hungary and Poland for this purpose on Wednesday 2nd March, 2022 while other flights will be arranged as the situation progresses.

She called on all Nigerian in Ukraine to be guided by the advisories regularly issued by the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs at all times.

