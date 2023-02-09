Ukraine: Emotional Zelensky thanks EU over support in war

By Ummul Ideis

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, has expressed appreciation to the European Union and its citizens for supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and for sheltering Ukrainians fleeing the conflict.

“Glory to Ukraine,” Zelensky said in Ukrainian, visibly moved as he started his address to the European Parliament in Brussels, amid applause from EU legislators.

The Ukrainian president said that his country was fighting for European values in its defence against the Russian attack.

Following Russia’s invasion last February, Ukraine applied for membership of the EU, and has since been granted candidate status.

“This is our Europe … this is our way of life. And for Ukraine it’s a way home,” he said.

After his speech Zelensky and European Parliament President, Roberta Metsola, held an EU flag together in the plenary chamber to a standing ovation from lawmakers before the Ukrainian and the European Union anthems were played. (dpa/NAN)