Ukraine drones hit Russian troops off Snake Island

Ukrainian drone attacks are preventing Russian troops from making further gains in the western region of the Black Sea, according to an assessment by British intelligence.

“Fighting continues on Zmiinyi Island, also known as Snake Island, with Russia repeatedly trying to reinforce its exposed garrison located there,’’ the assessment said.

The assessment said that both Ukrainian and Russian sources had reported heavy fighting

on Snake Island around 35km off the coast, south of the city of Odessa.

Ukraine has successfully struck Russian air defence and resupply vessels, using Bayraktar drones, according to British analysts.

Russian resupply vessels have minimum protection in the western Black Sea, following the Russian Navy’s retreat to Crimea after the loss of the Moskva battleship, they said.

Russia’s efforts to augment its forces on Snake Island offer Ukraine more opportunities to engage Russian troops and destroy their weapons, the analysis said.

However, if Russia succeeds in consolidating its position with strategic air defence and cruise missiles, it could dominate the north-western Black Sea region. (dpa/NAN)

