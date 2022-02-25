Ukraine: Aisha Buhari joins Nigerian parents in prayers, solidarity

February 25, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Presidency, Project, Security 0



The First Lady, Mrs Aisha Buhari, has joined parents in prayers and solidarity for the safe evacuation of their children and students trapped in the troubled of Ukraine.


The first lady expressed her position on Friday in her social media in Abuja.
She however commended the Federal Government’s directive on the evacuation of 5,600 students trapped in Ukraine.


”In view of the state of heightened in Ukraine, I stand with all parents in praying for global peace and solidarity.


”I commend the directives of federal government and the House of Representatives for the evacuation of our more than 5,600 students trapped in the conflict,” she stated.


Mrs Buhari however appealed to ’s Affairs Ministry to handle the situation as quick as possible.


”The Minister of Affairs treat matter as an emergency, while our citizens stay calm, comply with safety procedures and avoid self-help in order to avoid the mischief of traffickers,” she said (NAN)

Tags: , , ,