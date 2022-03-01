Ukraine: 73 Sokoto Students now in Budapest – Tambuwal

By Chimezie Godfrey

Gov. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state has assured that the 73 indigenes of the state and one from Taraba state stranded in Ukraine as a result of the war there have successfully entered Budapest, Hungary, three days after they started leaving Ukraine.

A breakdown of the number of students being evacuated by the Sokoto state government shows that 49 are those sponsored by it, out of which 47 are medical students while the remaining two are studying automobile engineering and computer science respectively.

The other 24 are Sokoto state indigenes that are self-sponsored while the remaining one is a female student who hails from Taraba state and was included among the Sokoto students.

All the students were studying in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkhiv and Dnipro cities before the outbreak of the war.

“Today, not too long ago, I spoke with them via Zoom. From what they told me, there are in good shape. They are in Budapest, Hungary,” Gov. Tambuwal told newsmen today in Sokoto.

He affirmed that the state government is in close contact with the Nigerian authorities at home in Abuja and abroad.

“We are in touch with the Federal Government, especially the Nigerian embassy there and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to see that in the shortest time possible they are returned home without any hitch, by the grace of God,” the Governor said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

