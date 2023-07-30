Ukomu Igala Organisation seeks creation of Okura state

By Taiye Olayemi

The Ukomu Igala Organisation (UIO), a socio-cultural group on Saturday urged President Bola Tinubu to consider the creation of Okura state from Kogi state, for the advancement of Igala people of the state.

Its National Leader, David Abutu, made the call during the inauguration of the newly-elected UIO executives for Lagos Chapter.

Abutu said that the creation of Okura state was long overdue as the Igala people of Kogi were one of the most populous tribes in the nation, with enormous mineral resources.

According to him, if the Okura state is created, it would successfully stand on its own with dependence on its agricultural potential and other mineral resources.

He noted that the tribe had been suffering setback right from the colonial era.

“It is time we have Okura state in place. We plead with President Bola Tinubu to consider the creation of Okura state.

“Igala nation has suffered so much; we were once with Benue state, then Kwara and now Kogi.

“We can stand on our own and be extremely successful.

“We have the needed mineral resources and huge agricultural potential, when we engage these potential, we will be able to stand alone and make progress,” he said.

Abutu urged the newly inaugurated executives of the organisation to work toward promoting unity and peaceful coexistence among Igala people living in Lagos state.

“”I want you all, the executives to know that this is a voluntary assignment, you will not be paid, you will be using your resources in terms of time, finance and assets for the benefit of the Igala people.

“Some of us have been involved in this for a long while, you will find joy at the end of the day if you make achievements.

“Please work unanimously to promote unity and peace,” he said.

In his acceptance speech, James Opaluwa, newly inaugurated Chairman, appreciated the confidence reposed on him and the other executive members by Igala indigenes in Lagos.

Opaluwa urged everyone to cooperate with the new leadership of the organisation as he said his main focus would be on ensuring unity among all Igala indigenes living in Lagos.

He said there was great need for all Igala people to work unanimously to stay relevant in the society.

According to him, the Igala people had been known as people to be reckoned with right from the outset.

He said this should be consciously upheld and further improved on in such a way that the people would further aspire to be relevant individuals in the society and occupy political positions

“Be proud of your language and every idiosyncrasies that make you an Igala person.

“We must continue to register our presence in this nation in a way that we will gain international recognition,” he said.

Earlier, Chief Abubakar Agene, Secretary of the group noted that the Lagos chapter of the group had not been active due to the sudden death of the chairman, Alhaji Yakubu Abdullai.

Agene said upon the inauguration of the new executives, the group would begin full operations as he urged sons and daughters of Igala extraction to come on board to register and participate in the advancement of the tribe.

Mr Ahmed Hussein, National Auditor of UIO, encouraged everyone present to be deliberate in making the voices of Igala indigenes in Lagos heard.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the newly inaugurated executives included Mr James Opaluwa, Lagos Chapter Chairman; Chief Abubakar Agene, Secretary; Chief Godwin Erele, Treasurer and Jerry Ojonugua, Financial Secretary.

Others are Mr Joshua Moses, Public Relations Officer; Isah Abubakar, Assistant General Secretary and Robson Atabo, Director Mobilisation.(NAN)

