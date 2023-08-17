Ukomu Igala congratulates Minister of Steel

The apex socio-cultural organization in Kogi East Senatorial District, Uk’Omu Igala Organization (UIO), has sent a congratulatory message to Mr Shuaibu Abubakar Audu, the newly designated Minister of Steel Development of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Elder David Abutu, the National Leader and Dr Sabestine Abu, the National Secretary of UIO, the organization said Audu’s elevation as Minister was well-deserved, considering his commitment to the development of Kogi State and Nigeria at large.

The group said of the new minister: “No doubt, your appointment is well-deserved, considering your commitment to the emancipation of the people of Kogi State and your contributions to party politics in Nigeria. It is a thing of pride to us that out of thousands of Nigerian citizens who are qualified for ministerial positions, one of our own has been selected among the few nominees. As an organization, with its base in your senatorial district, Uk’Omu felicitates with you.”

The organization challenged the new minister to use his position to contribute to the development of Kogi East Senatorial District and Nigeria at large.

It said, “With your appointment as a minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are confident that you will put in maximum efforts for the development of Nigeria as well as Kogi East Senatorial District. You are not unaware of the various challenges facing Kogi East, mainly socio-economic. We believe you will deploy all privileged and available contacts and resources to the benefit of the senatorial district.”

