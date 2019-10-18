UKAid offers humanitarian support to Zamfara IDPs

The UK Department for International Development (DFID) funded NGO, Save the Children International, has donated relief materials to some Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Zamfara state.

The Child Protection in Emergency Officer of the NGO, Mr Ishola Abdulrazak, disclosed this at the Social Protection meeting in Gusau on Thursday.

The meeting was organised by the Zamfara Social Protection Platform in collaboration with the Child Development Grant Programme (CDGP 2) of the NGO.

Abdulrazak said that the materials were provided under the North West IDP response programme of the Save the Children.

According to him, 389 items comprising non food and washing materials were distributed at IDPS camps in Anka, Maradun and Mada towns.

“The materials were provided by the data obtained from the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA).

“We established Child Protection Committees in some communities in the state to respond on abuses and violent against children.

“We also conducted various hygiene promotion sensitisation programs on the IDPs in the state”, Abdulrazak said.

The chairman, Zamfara Social Protection Platform, Mallam Nasiru Biabiki,said that the meeting was organized for members of the Media and the Civil Society organisations as part of the commitments of the platform to ensure that the state government endorse the social protection policy law.

