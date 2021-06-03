UK worries over insecurity in Zamfara, promises support

Mr Sam Weldock, Head of Governance, Conflict and Social Development at the British , Abuja,  has assured the Zamfara government of his country’s support in tackling its security challenges.Weldock made the when he led a high-powered delegation on a high-level security meeting with Gov.  Bello Matawalle in Gusau, on .He explained that the UK government was worried about the security challenges facing the state and that his country would support Zamfara to overcome most of those concerns.

The envoy said the was in Zamfara for first hand information and that they would extend more security support to the state and other states in the North-West of the country,  in to return peace and tranquility to the region.Earlier, Matawalle, thanked the envoy for the visit and appealed to the UK government to support his administration’s efforts at ending banditry and other criminal activities in the state.The , who urged the UK to also sustain its with the Federal Government  and other state governments in the fight against insurgency and other security breaches in the country, briefed the delegation on the success of his carrot and stick approach, using peace and dialogue to contain banditry in the state.He explained that the security challenges he inherited had posed a great threat to achieving his administration’s development desires, saying that the spate of insecurity had virtually affected socio- activities in the state.Matawalle expressed gratitude over the relative peace brought by his administration, saying that Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘shoot on sight” on anyone found  in illegal possession of firearms would also help in further bringing sanity to the area.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Weldock was accompanied by Sophie Stevens, the Conflict from the British and Alice Gore.The meeting was attended a comprising the Zamfara  Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Permanent Secretaries of Finance, Alhaji Kabiru Gayari, Budget and Planning, Alhaji Garba Dauran, Office of the Executive , Alhaji Abubakar Barmo, and Malam Lawal Maradun, Principal Private Secretary to the , others. (NAN)

