UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), says it will support Kaduna State in promoting access to quality education for the girl child.

Mr Istifanus Akau, Kaduna State PERL Partnership Facilitator, stated this on Monday at the opening of a one-day meeting with the state Basic Education Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM) and selected education stakeholders.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was on girl child education and second chance initiative.

Akau explained that the state government had initiated some programmes and interventions specifically to promote girl child education in the state.

He added that the FCDO through its PERL governance programme would support the state government in promoting access to quality education and learning opportunities for the girl child.

According to him, the meeting will provide opportunity for PERL to share the new FCDO focus for education sector with partners in line with UK’s new Official Development Assistance strategy, as the PERL program move the extension phase.

“The meeting was designed to provide a platform for PERL to discuss its proposed interventions for education and agree on strategies for implementation with partners.

“It will also enable us to commence mapping of communities for the girl education initiative, identify relevant partnerships around girl child education and discuss success, opportunity and challenges for girl education in Kaduna State.”

KADBEAM Co-Chair, Mr Tijjani Aliyu, commended PERL for the continued partnership and support to Kaduna State, particularly in governance and the education sector in particular.

Aliyu said that the support would enable the partnership to identify and map disadvantaged communities for girl child intervention as well as key influencers and relevant stakeholders within the communities.

“We will also suggest workable strategies and methodology for engaging the identified communities across the 23 local government areas of the state,” he said. (NAN)

