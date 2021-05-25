UK to support Kaduna State girl-child education

May 25, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Education, News, Project 0



UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO)-funded Partnership to Engage, Reform and Learn (PERL), says it will support Kaduna State in promoting access to quality education for the girl child.

Mr Istifanus Akau, Kaduna State PERL Partnership Facilitator, stated this on Monday at the opening a one-day meeting with the state Accountability Mechanism (KADBEAM) and selected education stakeholders.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting on girl child education and chance initiative.

Akau explained that the state had initiated some programmes and interventions specifically to promote girl child education in the state.

He added that the FCDO through its PERL governance programme would support the state in promoting access to quality education and learning opportunities for the girl child.

According to him, the meeting will provide opportunity for PERL to share the FCDO focus for education sector with partners in line with UK’s Official Development Assistance strategy, as the PERL program move the extension phase.

“The meeting designed to provide a platform for PERL to discuss its proposed interventions for education and agree on strategies for implementation with partners.

“It will also enable us to commence mapping communities for the girl education initiative, identify relevant partnerships around girl child education and discuss , opportunity and challenges for girl education in Kaduna State.”

KADBEAM Co-Chair, Mr Tijjani , commended PERL for the continued partnership and support to Kaduna State, particularly in governance and the education sector in particular.

said that the support would enable the partnership to identify and map disadvantaged communities for girl child intervention as well as key influencers and relevant stakeholders within the communities.

“We will also suggest workable strategies and methodology for engaging the identified communities across the 23 local areas of the state,” he said. (NAN)

Tags: ,