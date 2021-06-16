UK to support Jigawa with £90m in development areas – FDCO

The Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) of the UK Government has announced a commitment to support Jigawa with £90 million over the next five years.

Development Director of the FCDO, Chris Pycroft, made this known at a news briefing shortly after signing an MoU with the Jigawa Government on Wednesday in Dutse.

Pycroft, who led the team, recalled that the UK government has been supporting Jigawa over the last 20 years of their relationship.

He added that the new partnership would focus on wholistic reforms in some key areas.

“The FCDO Nigeria has played a strong role over the last 20 years in the development and growth of Jigawa.

“And it wants to continue to do so and sincerely hope that you find our efforts beneficial and supportive in your task of improving the lives of your citizens,” he said.

According to him, the accountability framework covers a whole reform initiatives in public expenditure and management, human development, good governance, health, education, revenue generation and green growth among others.

“This strategic dialogue, therefore, gives us the opportunity of following up on your priorities for moving Jigawa State forward and focusing on the path of economic growth, good governance and investment in Jigawa’s people.”

The director announced further that as soon as negotiations with the state government were concluded, his office would provide details on how the £90 million support would be allocated to the various sectors.

According to him, this will also be after a periodic assessment of the affected sectors.

Pycroft said that FCDO would continue to provide the support through State Fiscal Transparency, Accountability and Sustainability implementation in the state.

Responding, Gov. Mohammad Badaru said that the state is the process of “reviewing its policy development framework and the blueprint for the state’s sociology-economic development”.

Since 2008, he said, Jigawa has ranked first in the independent national assessment conducted by the civil resources development and documentation centre in Nigeria, supported by the UK Aid and other development partners. (NAN)