UK to start COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday – Health Chief

The first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 would be administered in the UK on Tuesday, Chris Hopson, head of NHS Provider, a membership organization for the National Health Service trusts in England announced on Friday.

“There are 50 hospital hubs and we know the vaccine will reach those to enable people start vaccinating on Tuesday,” the NHS official told the BBC broadcaster.

The United Kingdom on Wednesday became the first country in the world to give emergency use approval to a candidate vaccine developed by U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer and German company BioNTech.

The companies had earlier announced that their vaccine had shown to be roughly 95 per cent effective at preventing infection during clinical trial.