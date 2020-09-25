UK police officer shot dead in South London – Metropolitan police

A UK police officer has been shot dead by a man who was being detained at a custody center in south London on Friday, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed.

According to the report, the attacker, a 23-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and taken to hospital with a gunshot wound and remains in a critical condition.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, also confirmed the incident that took place at approximately 02:15 (01:15 GMT) at Croydon Custody Center, in South London.