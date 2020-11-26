UK Parliamentary Debate on Nigeria: Raw Emotions Cannot Legitimize Falsehood 

The recent session held by members of the UK Parliament’s Petition Committee to debate the EndSARS protests and also propose sanctions against Nigeria was a Kangaroo Court that spit in the face of democratic values, the Buhari Media Organization has noted.

The group in a statement signed by its Chairman, Niyi Akinsiju, and its Secretary Cassidy Madueke, also strongly condemned the ongoing campaign of calumny by some international interests against Nigeria, noting that these persons and their platforms, including the angry UK Parliamentarians, were employing untruths to push their agenda.

“The debate, which was attended by about 10 parliamentarians was a mash of fact-less comments, unsubstantiated accusations against the Nigerian Government, attacks on the sovereignty of our country, and worse, a web of contradictory bombasts from publicity-hugging Parliamentarians seeking to justify their cravings for sanctions with unverifiable claims.”