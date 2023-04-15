UK institute confers honorary doctorate degree on NAWOJ chairperson

By Abiodun Azi

The Institute of Public Sector Management (IPSM) in the UK has conferred an Honorary Doctorate degree on Mrs Adeola Ekine, Chairperson, Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Lagos State Chapter.

Ekine told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Friday that the award was conferred on her on April 6, 2023 in the UK.

“This award was conferred on me in recognition of my attained knowledge and understanding of the building blocks essentials to the successful practice of public sector management.

“It is also a recognition of my commitment to uphold the highest professional and ethical standard as defined by IPSM standards of best practice.

“The award was conferred on me at the institute’s office at Tower House, Lewisham High Street, London, United Kingdom on the 6th of April, 2023.”

Ekine explained that the IPSM UK was established in 1982 by a body of public sector professionals in the UK, adding that it was a global body for Public Sector Professionals.

“IPSM UK is geared towards membership, training and qualification, conference and events, research and development.

“The Honorary Doctorate Award was signed by IPSM President Mervyn Pilley who described Ekine as a hardworking, dedicated and goal-driven individual.

“Mervyn Pilley said that having considered my track record within the public sector including providing leadership and mentoring for female journalists in Lagos State, the institute considered her a qualified and certified public sector professional and is herein allowed the designation of Dr. IPSM,” Ekine said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekine is also an Honorary Fellow (HFCPSP) of the Institute of Corporate and Public Sector Professionals of Nigeria and Associate Member of Nigeria Institute of Public Relations.

She is a second term Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, Lagos State Chapter.(NAN)