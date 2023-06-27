UK firm commends Bolanle Oniyangi’s appointment as FIRS Director

By Abigael Joshua

Dr Alim Abubakre, British – Nigerian and founder, TEXEM UK has described Bolanle Oniyangi, newly appointed Director at Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as a visionary leader driving landmark judgments and transforming taxation.

While congratulating Oniyangi on her recent appointment on behalf of TEXEM, Abubakre told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that it is a testament to her exceptional skills, dedication, and visionary outlook towards driving transformative change in taxation.

Saying that Oniyangi is an alumnus of TEXEM, he added that “she attended our executive development programme, Effective Leadership for Sustainable Success, held between June 12th – July 24th, 2021”.

“Hajara Bolanle Oniyangi’s journey to this esteemed position has been characterised by unwavering determination and remarkable accomplishments.

“As a seasoned counsel, she has displayed an outstanding commitment to justice, consistently securing numerous landmark judgments for the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Ms Oniyangi’s promotion to the exalted position of Director is well deserved because of her excellent analytical credentials, charismatic yet humble mien, inspiring audacity, uncommon patriotism and impeccable moral compass that sets her apart,” he said.

Abubakre said her ability to make good decisions, outstanding coordination credentials, profound positive impact and unwavering dedication led to her appointment as the Coordinating Secretary of the Tax Appeal Tribunal.

He added that this has further expanded her influence and solidified her reputation as a legal luminary and goal-getter.

“In fact, the President of the Lower Tax Appeal Tribunal and the Higher Tax Appeal Tribunal in the UK has praised the Tax Appeal Tribunal under her leadership, acknowledging its superiority in areas such as the deliberation and disposition of justice.

“The Nigerian system’s speed and efficiency in recruiting and retaining commissioners surpass the UK’s, making it more effective in delivering judgments.

“This recognition is a testament to Oniyangi’s exceptional leadership and the positive changes she has brought to the tax appeal system,” Abubakre said.

He said that beyond her professional achievements, Oniyangi’s personal story is an inspiration to all.

Abubakre recalled that as a single mother who tragically lost her husband many years ago, she has demonstrated unwavering strength and resilience in raising her family while excelling in her professional endeavours.

“She is an outstanding role model in stability and integrity, embodying the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusion (EDI).

“Sir Winston Churchill once said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” These words aptly capture the spirit of Hajara Bolanle Oniyangi.

“She embodies the characteristics of a driven and determined individual who consistently delivers exceptional results, regardless of the challenges or targets,” the TEXEM founder said.

Abubakre said that Oniyangi’s appointment as a Director at the FIRS is a significant milestone for her and for the advancement of tax administration in Nigeria.

“Her visionary leadership and commitment to excellence will propel FIRS towards greater heights, facilitating economic growth and promoting compliance in the Nigerian tax landscape.

“We are confident that under her guidance, the FIRS and the Tax Appeal Tribunal will continue to contribute substantially to the nation’s development and fiscal stability.

“Her appointment is a testament to her strategic leadership and illustrious career, exemplified by many landmark judgements she has secured for the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Abubakre said that Oniyangi’s personality epitomises Peter Drucker’s wise statement that the effective leader sees leadership as a responsibility rather than rank and privilege.

“I encourage her to continue her penchant for good judgement, excellent collaborative streak, diplomatic outlook, impressive self-awareness, and the awesome collaborative quotient that will serve her well in her pursuit of enduring impact.

“She should see this elevation as a call for more distinguished service to society and seize this unique opportunity to complete the journey of writing her name in gold,” he said. (NAN)

