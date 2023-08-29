UK firm applauds Tinubu for appointing architect as Housing Minister

By Abigael Joshua

TEXEM, the UK leadership development organisation, has described the appointment of an architect, Musa Dangiwa, as Minister of Housing and Urban Development by President Tinubu as putting a round peg in a round hole.

In a statement on TEXEM’s website (www.texem.co.uk), Caroline Lucas, TEXEM’s Director of Special Projects, says Dangiwa is also a worthy alumnus of TEXEM, having participated in one of its past programmes, “Leading with Personal Impact During Slow Growth, ” held in March 2020.

Lucas recalls Dangiwa’s journey from an accomplished architect and academic to the former CEO/MD of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) and now as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

She asserted that the accomplishments are proof of the new Minister’s dynamic ability to shape the course of urbanisation in Nigeria.

“Dangiwa’s tenure at the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) is a hallmark of his visionary leadership.

“His mobilisation of an additional N279 billion in contribution to the National Housing Fund (NHF) scheme speaks volumes about his dedication to fostering sustainable housing solutions.

“Taking the helm when only N232 billion had accrued over 25 years, he mobilised an astounding N279 billion in additional contributions, averaging N55.8 billion per annum,” Lucas said.

She said Dangiwa’s monumental achievement is a testament to his strategic acumen and ability to galvanise resources towards a greater cause.

Lucas said the new Minister’s accomplishments extend beyond financial milestones, as he initiated and championed the N40 billion FMBN Cities Project, aiming to revolutionise urban living and enhance community well-being.

She added that Dangiwa’s advocacy for the ordinary Nigerian led to innovative measures, including developing the Diaspora mortgage loan and empowering overseas Nigerians to own homes without fear of exploitation.

“Under his guidance, FMBN achieved a record disbursement of N175 billion for affordable housing loans and construction finance.

“Providing NHF mortgage loans to nearly 6,000 beneficiaries and offering home renovation loans to over 77,000 individuals showcase his commitment to enhancing the lives of Nigerians through accessible and affordable housing solutions.

“The provision of affordable housing units nationwide has made a significant impact in addressing the housing deficit in the country,” Lucas said.

The TEXEM Director says Dangiwa’s accomplishments have been acknowledged and celebrated nationally and internationally.

“From being named “Real Estate Personality of the Year” in 2021 to receiving the “Mortgage Banker of the Year” award and Presidential Award for Vocational Service 2021.

“His accolades are a testament to his unwavering commitment and outstanding contributions to housing and urban development.

“His awards range from recognition for his transformative impact to his advocacy for empowerment and disability inclusion, showcasing a well-rounded dedication to community welfare,” Lucas stated.

Furthermore, Caroline Lucas said that “Dangiwa’s appointment should serve as a clarion call to TEXEM and its community of executives.

“First, this appointment is a testament that the organisation is living its values- Insights that inspire and actions that change the world.

“Secondly, it is a reminder of the impact TEXEM alumni can have on the nation and the world when they apply the knowledge and skills they’ve acquired through TEXEM’s programmes”.

Saying the achievement is not just a personal milestone for Dangiwa she added that it represents the calibre of individuals TEXEM nurtures and their transformative impact in their respective fields.

“Thus, it’s a personal victory and a collective success story underscoring the importance of continuous learning, networking, and leadership development,” Lucas said.

Also, in the statement, the British-Nigerian founder of TEXEM, Dr Alim Abubakre, said Dangiwa is a reputable alumnus of TEXEM.

Abubakre recalled that while participating in the leadership development programme of TEXEM in 2020, the new Minister demonstrated impressive humility, a commendable commitment to lifelong learning and a remarkable willingness to collaborate with others.

“Congratulations, Architect Ahmed Dangiwa, on your well-deserved appointment as a Federal Minister!

“Your compelling strategic leadership, lofty achievements and journey as an alumnus have brought you here, and we trust you’ll use this role to create a brighter future for society and consolidate your impact. Keep reaching for new heights!” he said.

Abubakre said that Dangiwa’s appointment as the Minister of Housing and Urban Development is a source of pride not only for him but for TEXEM and the entire nation of Nigeria.

“It underscores the transformative power of education and the immense potential within each TEXEM alumnus.

“Let us celebrate this achievement and look forward to the positive changes and innovative solutions that will emerge under Dangiwa’s leadership.

“TEXEM believes that it is part of its good corporate citizenship to inspire leaders like Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and trusts this appointment inspires others to aspire to excellence, leadership development, good governance, nation building and the pursuit of lifelong learning,” Abubakre said. (NAN)

