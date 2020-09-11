UK economy extends recovery from COVID crash, growth seen fading

Britain’s economy grew for a third month in a row in July as pubs, restaurants and other sectors reopened after the coronavirus lockdown.

But the recovery remained around 12 per cent smaller than its pre-pandemic level.

After crashing by a record 20 per cent in the second quarter, output expanded by 6.6 per cent in July, slower than June’s monthly rate, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected growth of 6.7 per cent

.

Finance Minister, Rishi Sunak, welcomed the figures but added that people were rightly worried about the coming months.

The economy has recovered about half of its lost output but is still 11.7 per cent smaller than its level in February, before the pandemic hit Britain.

Thomas Pugh, an economist with Capital Economics, said the data suggested British GDP would show record-breaking growth in the third quarter after its unprecedented collapse in the April-June period.

“However, July was probably the last of the big step-ups in activity and a full recovery probably won’t be achieved until early 2022,’’ he said.