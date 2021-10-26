UK Court Doc: Maureen Badejo to Pay £100,000 as Damages to Olukoya

The Queens Bench Division of the UK High Court Justice has released the damages it earlier ordered a blogger, Maureen Badejo, to pay to Dr. Daniel Olukoya, founder and General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) and his wife, Folashade.

In the document released by Dr. Olukoya’s spokesman, Collins Edomaruse, the court ordered the blogger to pay one hundred thousand pounds sterling £100,000 to the couple as damages for the series of defamatory publications the blogger published against them.

