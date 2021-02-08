UK Border Force commends NDLEA for massive drug seizures

The United Kingdom Border Force of Europe and International, has commended the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for its remarkable seizures in recent times. Its Regional Operations Manager, West Africa, Kris Hawksfield gave the commendation during his visit to the new Chairman/Chief Executive of NDLEA, General Mohammed Buba Marwa (Rtd) on Monday at the Agency’s headquarters in Abuja.

According to Hawksfield, “Since your appointment, there has been a flurry of activities. There have been huge seizures across commands. The Cocaine seizure at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport was massive and for this NDLEA must be recognized and commended. Accept my huge congratulations”.

He further maintained that, “the result NDLEA is recording is far above any one organization under our project across the globe. We must continue to work on our relationship to make sure that what is happening in Nigeria continues”.

General Marwa appreciated the UK Border Force for the technical support it has rendered to the Agency in the last four years. “NDLEA has felt the impact of your four-year project. The project has benefitted the Agency in the area of training, infrastructure, equipment and intelligence sharing. We look forward to a more robust technical assistance in the subsequent phases of the project”.