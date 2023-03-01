UK-based Nigerian accountant congratulates Tinubu, seek speedy development 

Nigerian UK-based chartered accountant, Mr Olanrewaju Sharafa, on Wednesday, congratulated Sen. Bola Tinubu, President-elect of Nigeria and urged him to immediately accelerate plans to boost national development.

In a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Lagos, Sharafa said that the victory of the president-elect is characterised by mixed feelings.

Sharafa, also chartered governance professional, explained that the country needed agenda; projects and ideas that could unite Nigerians.

According to him, peaceful co-existence was fundamental to national prosperity.

“On behalf of myself and my immediate family, I want to congratulate your Excellency, Bola Tinubu, as the President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The state of our nation is terrible. As you accept several other congratulatory messages, I trust that you and your vice-president will immediately accelerate plans to rescue our dear nation, Nigeria.

“The implementation of the Nigeria’s Naira redesign policy almost consumed your victory.

“The time is now to reassure Nigerians that the pains suffered will heal and the nation will rise again.

“Rise again with a sound policy that can arrest poverty, provide opportunities for the youth and create a brighter rewarding future for all,” he said.

According to the chartered accountant, the president-elect must work to make the nation rise again with high morale of security agencies to guarantee the safety of lives and properties.

Sharafa stated that Nigeria must rise with a strong commitment to sustainable development that suggests that the country is on the right path, towards actualising economic growth, social inclusion and environmental protection.

He noted that freedom of speech, human rights, fight against corruption and respect for the rule of law would seal the confidence Nigerians reposed on the president-elect.

He said, “Please, lead us to prosperity now and beyond, so that we can remain proud Nigerians. (NAN)