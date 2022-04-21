UK Aid-funded project sensitises media, CSOs, on gender, advocacy target 

A UkAid and Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO)-funded

project “Expanding Social Protection for Inclusive Development (ESPID)” has sensitised media practitioners and

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in Zamfara about its gender and advocacy target.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the sensitisation was conducted in Gusau on Thursday at

the quarterly Media/CSOs meeting on social protection.The meeting was organised by Save the Children International (SCI), an NGO implementing ESPID project in the state.During the meeting, the SCI presented an update on findings of social protection and education sector in the state.

In his remarks, Malam Nasiru Biyabiki, the Chairman, Zamfara Social Protection Platform (ZSPP), a Civil Society Organisation

working to promote social protection, urged CSOs and the media to restrategise their advocacy plans.

Biyabiki assured continued support and cooperation to media practitioners and members of CSOs in creating awareness about the programme.He called on the participants to advocate for inclusion of education component in social protection issues.

Earlier, Mr Nura Muhammad, the Advocacy and Communication Coordinator of the ESPID project in the state, said the meeting was to

develop advocacy messages and refresh the participants on Gender and Advocacy targets of the project.

He said “one of the objectives of the meeting is to obtain feedback from members on their commitments toward developing inclusive social protection in the state.

“The meeting is also to promote engagement with CSOs and the media to ensure that social protection implementation strategy is sustained in the state.”

(NAN)

