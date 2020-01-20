UK-Africa Summit: NIPC unveils Nigeria investment guide

The Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC) and its partner, the UK Department for International Development (DFID) on Monday inaugurated the Nigeria Investment Guide at the ongoing UK-Africa Investment Summit 2020.

NIPC’s Executive Secretary, Ms Yewande Sadiku, in a statement said that the guide contained useful information on Nigeria as a compelling destination for investors seeking to participate in the economic potential that African continent represented.

The summit has in attendance African leaders, international business chief executives, and heads of international organisations.

New perspectives on UK-Africa Partnership for Prosperity; issues of Sustainable Finance and Infrastructure; Trade and Investment; Future African Growth Sectors and Clean Energy and Climate, are expected to dominate presentations and discussions during the Summit.

The statement declared that the guide contained information on the Nigerian economy and showcased several brands, businesses, and public-private partnership (PPP) investments and opportunities in Nigeria.

“The guide also includes information on Nigeria’s trade and investment landscape, requirements for establishing a business in Nigeria, and sample costs of operating in Nigeria.

“Investors will also find the sections on taxes and incentives very informative,” it noted.

In her forward to the guide, Sadiku stated that it was a high level document created to assist prospective investors to understand Nigeria’s economic opportunities.

She noted that detailed guidance on specific industries and market sectors in Nigeria as well as sectors guide were already available on NIPC websites nipc.gov.ng as part of a growing collection.

The executive secretary said that while the edition of the guide was focused on prospective investors from the UK, it was useful for all foreign investors seeking insight about doing business in Nigeria.

The Nigeria Investment Guide is a complementary addition to the iGuide Nigeria, the online investment guide inaugurated by NIPC in May 2017. (NAN)

