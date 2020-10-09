UI VC Race: Council Chairman orders investigation into alleged discrepancies in conduct of election

Nde Joshua Waklek Mutka, Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council, University of Ibadan, has ordered an investigation into petitions of alleged discrepancies in the recent election in the institution.

The election was conducted to elect the two Senate Representatives on the Joint Council/Senate Selection Board for the appointment of a new Vice Chancellor for the institution.

A statement issued on Friday in Ibadan by Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, the Registrar and Secretary to the Senate, said that the pro-chancellor ordered the investigation at a meeting held with the 301 members of the Senate on Thursday.

“The Chairman of Council had directed the Senate to examine the petitions of Prof. Ademola Dasylva of the Department of English, Faculty of Arts and Prof. Adesoji Fasanmade of the Department. of Physiology, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, College of Medicine, who lost in the election.

“The meeting deliberated extensively on all the issues raised in the two petitions and the responses of those who were alleged in the petitions, namely Prof. Francis Offor, Prof. Abiodun Ayodele, Prof. Deji Omole, Prof. Ayodeji Ogunjuyigbe and Mrs. Morenike Afolabi, with proof of their innocence” Faluyi said.