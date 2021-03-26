UI set to commence post-UTME screening April 6

March 26, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Education, News, Project 0



management University Ibadan says it will commence its -UTME for registered candidates on April 6.

This is contained a issued Ibadan on Friday by Mr Olatunji Oladejo, University Director, Directorate , on behalf of , Mrs Olubumi Faluyi.

Faluyi said that which would be computer based test, would on Tuesday, April 6, to Saturday, April 10, 2021.

“This is to inform prospective candidates who have registered for the UTME that information concerning the date, time and venue of the test will be communicated to each candidate.

“The information will be sent via photo cards to each candidate through the University Admission Portal.

“Candidates are requested to print the photo cards and bring it along to the venue of the .

“A computer based test fee of N1,000 will be paid for the screening.

“Enquiries be directed to the following Desk Officers:

Mr. L. O. Abu – 08071183955;

Mr. A. Kolade – 08067557709.” (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , ,