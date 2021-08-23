UI calls for nomination of Senate reps in search for new VC

The management of the University of Ibadan (UI) has called for the nomination of Senate representatives, into the search team for the 13th Vice Chancellor of the institution.

A statement by the Director of Public Communication, Office of the Vice Chancellor, Mr Tunji Oladejo in Ibadan, and signed by the Registrar, Mrs Olubunmi Faluyi, said on Monday.

According to the statement, the University’s Act provided for two members of the Senate, who are not members of Council, one of whom shall be a Professor to be elected into the search team.

“Pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Act of the University, with specific reference to the appointment of Vice- Chancellor, nominations are hereby invited for Senate representatives on the Search Team for the appointment of the next Vice-Chancellor.

“Please note the following in respect of the nominations:

“Nomination papers are available in the Office of the Deputy Registrar (Senate, Admissions and Affiliated Institutions) with effect from Monday, 23 August, 2021. They are required to sign the nomination papers, to indicate their willingness to serve.

“Envelopes containing nominations should be addressed to the Registrar, University of Ibadan, and must be marked “Nomination for the Search Team.

“The envelopes should be delivered by hand to the Office of the Deputy Registrar, Senate, Admissions and Affiliated Institutions, not later than 12 noon on Friday, 27 August, 2021.

“E-voting will, thereafter, hold on Wednesday, 01 September, 2021 between 9.00 a.m. and 1.00 p.m,” The statement read.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the process of appointing the 13th Vice Chancellor of the University is beginning afresh, under the newly appointed Chairman, governing council of the institution, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun.

This was brought about by various allegations and malpractices allegedly made against the process, by various factions within the university community. (NAN)

