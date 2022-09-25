UHF set to hold citizens’ get-together on issue-based campaign

As the electioneering process for the 2023 polls officially commences on September 28, 2022, the Unity House Foundation (UHF), has put necessary machinery in motion to kick-start the crusade for issue-based campaigns that will lead to violence-free elections across the country with an event tagged: “Citizens Get together: Meeting with the Stakeholders”.

This was contained in a statement by the Chairman Rivers State Chapter of UHF, Dr Justice Ezebunwa, a lecturer with the Rivers State University and a social justice and good governance promoter.

The event designed to engage the public and political class on the need to be civil, decorous and focused on the issues, is scheduled to take place on September 28 at Palacio Event Place in Port Harcourt by 10am, same day the whistle for the commencement of electioneering campaigns will be blown by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, Wenenda Wali, the Convener of UHF, in a separate statement, said that those expected at the event to discuss how to ensure violence-free campaigns, smooth and hitch-free electioneering process, include the voters, politicians, candidates of the different political parties, advocates, students, youths, INEC officials, security agencies and other relevant organisations.

He further disclosed that the Guest Speaker for the Stakeholders Meeting is the Director General (DG) of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Prof. Eghosa Osaghae.

Appointed in March 2021 as DG of NIIA by President Muhammadu Buhari, the professor of political science, a former Vice Chancellor (VC) of Igbinedion University, Okada, Edo State, in 1996, won the “Best Paper Award” at the Eighth annual conference of the International Association for Conflict Management in Helsignor, Denmark.

An astute scholar and charismatic teacher of high repute, Osaghae also won the “Best Article Award for 2004” of the African Politics Conference Group – a coordinate group of the American Political Science Association, African Studies Association, and International Studies Association.

UHF, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO), is chiefly involved in social advocacy, youth mentorship, human capacity building, leadership training and promotion of decent conversation and mature communication that engender peace, oneness and harmony among the citizens.

