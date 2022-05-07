Ugwuanyi’s commitment to rural dwellers’ wellbeing excites Entrepreneur

By Alex Enebeli

An entrepreneur, Capt. Evarest Nnaji, has lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his passion and special interest in developing neglected rural areas in the state.

Nnaji made the commendation on Saturday during the inauguration of the 5.4km Amagunze asphaltic concrete road which he constructed in Enugu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Amagunze is in Nkanu East Local Government Area of Enugu State, while Nnaji hailed from Ishienu Amagunze Community.

Nnaji, who is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Odengene Airshuttle Services (OAS) in Enugu, described Ugwuanyi as “a good man” who had demonstrated enormous commitment to the wellbeing of the rural dwellers through his administration’s rural development policy.

Speaking during the inauguration, the entrepreneur noted that “elsewhere, governors will build roads and other development projects where people will clap hands and take pictures, but Ugwuanyi goes to the rural areas.

“This is where people, who ordinarily will never be remembered, live. The governor fixes their roads without unnecessary publicity,” he said.

According to him, Ugwuanyi has connected the hinterlands with tarred road and development projects.

Nnaji said that the governor’s steadfastness and passion for the rural dwellers spurred him to construct the road.

“I constructed the road to support Ugwuanyi’s administration’s grassroots development programmes.

“The government cannot provide road to very place at the same time. So, the project is part of my Corporate Social Responsibility(CSR) to my community and the state.”

He appreciated Ugwuanyi for coming to inaugurate the road project after he flagged it off nine months ago.

Nnaji explained that the 5.4km road connects four autonomous communities and would assist the rural dwellers in so many ways.

“Your Excellency, you are doing wonderful things in Enugu State. The other day, I went to Nsukka Township Stadium to see for myself a 5,000 capacity stadium built and completed by your administration.

“We know of the ongoing ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine project at Igbo-Eno and we know what that project will do for Enugu State and the healthcare of people and beyond.

“What I want to tell our people is let’s support our government; we have a very sincere governor who will not take you for granted.

“Your Excellency, thank you for your prayers and moral support. We will not take it for granted,” Nnaji said.

Inaugurating the road, Ugwuanyi expressed delight at the landmark event and joined the people of Amagunze and environs, saying, “let’s celebrate this community-spirited gentleman for the delivery of this high utility road”.

The governor urged all users of the road to own and protect the key infrastructural asset and observe road traffic safety protocol.

He noted that the road was the second privately funded project in the council area under his administration, stating that “the trend is most worthy of commendation as well as emulation by persons with the wherewithal”.

Ugwuanyi added that the continuing partnership between his administration and public-spirited individuals in infrastructure provisioning was a welcome development.

He said, “Odengene, you evidently made a tough choice; a choice to improve the lives, living and livelihood of your people in preference to other competing personal needs.

“You have made indelible footprints on the sands of time. The verdict of history will be kind to you.

“Please accept our sincere commendations. I pray the Almighty God to bless you, give you peace, good health, longevity and outstanding prosperity in Jesus Name. Amen,” Ugwuanyi prayed. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

